Cluster model villages being developed to promote various sectors in JK:

Rising Kashmir News
JAMMU, JANUARY 09: Secretary Tribal Affairs and Cooperatives, Abdul Majid Bhat, on Wednesday said that the Cluster Tribal Model Villages are being developed to provide modern basic amenities and promote Education, Health, Skill Development, Horticulture, Agriculture, Tourism in the areas with ST population so that they can compete with the rest of the populace.
According to an official, he said this as he reviewed the status of ongoing projects taken up across the state here at a meeting.
According to an official, the meeting took stock of status of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Hostels, Gujjar and Bakkerwal (G&B) Hostels, Tribal Model Villages, Milk Villages and other development projects.
Director Tribal Affairs Dr Mushtaq apprised that the work on the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) sanctioned for Anantnag and Kulgam districts are near completion and academic activities will be started very soon in these institutions. He said similar projects sanctioned for Kargil, Poonch and Rajouri districts are under execution.
The meeting was informed that three more EMRS have been sanctioned by Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs for Gurez in Bandipora, Kotranka in Budhal and Leh at a cost of Rs. 16 crore each and an amount of Rs. 32.67 crore has been released for the same.
It was also given out that 2 Milk Villages have been sanctioned by Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs for Argi in Rajouri and Sangarwani in Pulwama at a cost of Rs. 4 crore and an amount of Rs. 3.14 crore have been released so for.
The meeting was further informed that 19 villages inhabited by Tribal community are being developed as Cluster Tribal Model Villages in the State and an amount of Rs. 34.90 crore has been released for these.
Highlighting the importance of educational institutions, the Secretary said that EMRS are aimed at to provide educational facilities along with lodging, boarding to the ST students.
He urged the concerned officials to work hard so that various ST development schemes are implemented effectively on the ground soon.
He said that the department is also constructing hostels for the boys and girls in various districts to provide better residential facilities to ST students of far-flung areas.
The meeting was attended by Secretary, G&B Board, Mukhtar Ahmad, Special Secretary, Tribal Affairs, M S Choudhary, Chief Engineer,(PWD), Jammu, Sudheer Shah, Executive Director, JKPCC, R K Makroo, MD, J&K, Housing Board, R K Katoch, Superintending Engineer (R&B), Pulwama, Mohammad Ashraf, Director Finance, Dr S K Sen besides senior officials of the concerned departments, the official said.