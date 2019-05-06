About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 06, 2019 |

Clubbing of polling booths biggest hurdle in electoral process: Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said that clubbing of polling booths was the biggest hurdle witnessed in the electoral process in the ongoing elections.
The Party asked the Electoral Body of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth conduct of polling in Shopian and Pulwama districts, besides seeking adequate security arrangements on polling day in twin districts of South Kashmir.
In a statement the Party Spokesperson expressed serious concern over the clubbing of polling booths, asserting it has affected the electoral process, as that many polling booths on single location has created mess, the polling booths should have be setup as per the traditional way of conducting polling, which has not happened this time, he said.
He said Election Department should have setup one polling booth at single location rather than establishing 10 booth on single location. Congress Party believes that this exercise done by the Election Department has not augured well in the ongoing elections while having the potential to create more chaos among the electorates, should have been rectified in the interest of smooth conduct of polls.
He also emphasized the Election Department to ensure adequate security arrangements in Shopian & Pulwama District, besides ensuring free and fair elections, he added and said that Congress Party witnessed lack of security arrangements in last two phases of election in South Kashmir and emphasize the Election Body to put in place all necessary security arrangements during polling in Shopian and Pulwama Districts.

 

May 06, 2019 |

