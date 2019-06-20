Club tourney starts at Royal Springs Golf Course

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The second tournament of the calendar of annual Club Tournaments-2019 started today with the “Four Ball Best Ball” (Partner by Draw) here at Royal Spring Golf Course (RSGC).

The tournament is being played on match play format and is open for the members of RSGC and their dependents.

Total of 16 matches will be played over five days on knock-out basis.

The semi-final and final of the tournament is scheduled to be held on 25th and 26th of June-2019 respectively.

All leading Golfers of the club are participating in the tournament.