Cloudbursts, landslides hit several Bandipora villages

July 28, 2019 | M T Rasool

Several villages were affected—when cloudbursts and landslides hit the area—following moderate to heavy rains that lashed the district on Saturday afternoon.

Cloudbursts were followed by landslides were reported from Panar, Athwatoo, Hudbal, Ahiemsharieif and Arin villages of Bandipora on Saturday afternoon. However, there was no report of any human loss or injury, officials at the National Disaster Management and Mitigation centre told Rising Kashmir.

A large area of agricultural land has also been damaged by the cloudburst. The exact extent of damage is, however, being assessed.”

A cloudburst that occurred around 2 pm. has damaged some buildings including a schools and some shops in Ahiemsharieif and Panar area,” an official of the district administration told Rising Kashmir here.

Several houses were hit by mud and slush brought over by the landslides in Ahiemsharieif and Panar.

The rains also triggered landslides in Hudbal and upper reaches of Arin. Due to landslide, the Arin Dardpora and Ahiemsharieif Athwatoo roads were blocked at several places.

Several teams of disaster management were dispatched to the affected following the emergency meeting called by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza. Teams were rushed to the spot to have a detailed account of the situation there. The affected families if any will be shifted to safer places, the officials said.

The administration is making efforts to clean the landslides and blockades accumulated due to cloudburst.

Due to continuous rains, the water level in several streams Bonar Nallah, Madhumatti, Venwan stream, Athwatoo and Arin Nallah, is increasing and the situation is being monitored by the authorities, they said.

The heavy rains have affected the water supply systems across the Bandipora township as the main source for the water supply system were hit by cloudburst in Athwatoo.

Meanwhile teams of PHE and R&B are on job to restore the roads and water supply hit by cloudbursts.

Embankments across many streams were destroyed creating panicky across Arin area. Meanwhile, twenty students of Government Primary School Dragbal were trapped inside school building after flash floods took place. However, the villagers rescued all the students and moved them to the safer places. In another similar incident, few residential houses were partially damaged after a cloudburst hit them this afternoon at Aham Shareef area of district.

Students were also rescued by teachers in Panar area when a swelling stream flows into the school

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Mirza informed that teams have been rushed to the affected areas. He said that all the essential services are being monitored. Mirza confirmed damages caused by cloud burst in Ahiemsharieif, Hudbal and Panar areas.

