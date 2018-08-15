About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cloudburst in Kupwara; 1 dead

Published at August 15, 2018 02:02 PM 0Comment(s)1368views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

One person was killed and several buildings and shops were damaged after a cloudburst struck the Karnah area in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said today.



Satpal Singh, a resident of Miran Sahib in Jammu, was swept away in a flash flood after the cloudburst hit Kuchi Ban, in Karnah, yesterday, a police official said.

He said the body of Singh, a tanker driver, was recovered later.

Meanwhile, 80-year-old Mangta Awaan died of a cardiac arrest on hearing about the damages caused by the flash floods, the official said.

Three government buildings, three houses and 10 shops were completely destroyed, while another 13 houses, five government buildings and 50 shops suffered partial damages. (PTI)

