Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

June 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

A cloudburst left four persons unconscious in Naidkhai area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Reports said four person, who were working in their paddy fields, fell unconscious when a cloudburst hit a Pushwari village in Naidkhai area.

Those left unconscious were identified as Ir0fan Ah Wani, 26, son of Abdul Rashid Wani, Javid Ah Wani, 28, son of Ab Rashid Wani, Masrat Begum, 45, wife of Abdul Rashid Wani and Tahira Begum, 32, wife of Manzoor Ahmad Wani, all residents of Pushwari Naidkhai.

They were shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

(Representational picture)