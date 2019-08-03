Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

August 03, 2019 14:34:00 | Agencies

A residential house and a school were damaged due to a cloudburst that hit a village in Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours on Saturday.



Official sources said that a cloudburst hit Hajan area in the wee hours on Saturday, resulting in damage to a residential house and a school.

''A Water Supply Scheme (WSS) and electricity lines were also damaged,'' he said.