August 03, 2019 14:34:00 | Agencies

Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

 

A residential house and a school were damaged due to a cloudburst that hit a village in Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours on Saturday.

Official sources said that a cloudburst hit Hajan area in the wee hours on Saturday, resulting in damage to a residential house and a school.

''A Water Supply Scheme (WSS) and electricity lines were also damaged,'' he said.

 

Desist from any 'political adventurism': CPI(M) to GoI

Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN's 'Children and ...

10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Maintain calm, don't believe rumours: Governor on advisory to Amarnath ...

Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

;