Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

A residential house and a school were damaged due to a cloudburst that hit a village in Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours on Saturday.
Official sources said that a cloudburst hit Hajan area in the wee hours on Saturday, resulting in damage to a residential house and a school.
''A Water Supply Scheme (WSS) and electricity lines were also damaged,'' he said.
