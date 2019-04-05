About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019

Closing highway will have catastrophic ramifications: Geelani

 Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday condemned government’s decision of banning the civilian vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway for two days in a week from 4:00 am to 5:00 PM.
“Allowing military movement on these two days exclusively is highly condemnable,” Geelani in a statement issued here said. “After creating graveyards in length and breadth of the state, rulers in Delhi very brazenly try to strangulate the common people, which can have catastrophic ramifications.”
Hurriyat (G) chairman said that power intoxicated Indian ruling class should bear in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is not their property and its people are not their slaves and whenever and whatever they want they will be free to do so.
He said that roads are means of connectivity and are not only used in normal life, but are of prime importance in some desperate and emergency situations. Curtailing and banning such a basic and fundamental lifeline, amounts to gross and unforgivable crime against helpless population.
Geelani said that “souls of Changaze and Halakoo may also be surprised to hear such ridiculous and foolish announcements coming off and on from the mindless rulers,” he said, adding “It is better that they close all educational institutions, healthcare system, offices, universities and seal the residences, so that only their armed forces can roam around.”
He said that world’s worst dictators may also not have done such inhuman actions, which the saffron brigade very cunningly and brazenly do, weaving a deceitful mask of so-called democracy.
Hurriyat chairman said that how unfortunate and ironic is this, that a permanent resident of this state need to take the permission from the outsider to use its own land. Caging the entire population in their houses to facilitate the smooth and uninterrupted forces movement is not only shameful, but is gross and humiliating violation of one’s basic and fundamental rights. He appealed human rights bodies, peace loving people, particularly Indian intelligentsia and conscious citizens to come forward and rescue this caged and brutalized nation and help them to ease the strangulating grip of the forced occupation.
He said that after through deliberation and discussion with all the concerned forums a joint line of action will be sorted out very soon.

 

