Closely monitoring Article 35-A developments: JRL

Asks people to observe shutdown on day of hearing
Asks people to observe shutdown on day of hearing
Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership—comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Monday said that they are in constant touch with the Bar Association as the crucial hearing of article 35-A was again scheduled for February 20 and 21.
In a statement issued here, the list of cases comes to fore in the evening a day before the case is listed for hearing–so whenever the case challenging the hereditary state subject law 35-A that has a direct bearing on the Kashmir dispute comes up for hearing before the Supreme Court—people will observe a complete protest strike. In a joint statement issued here, JRL said the shutdown on the day when the case about Article
35-A would be heard by the Supreme Court should send a clear message to entire India that any attempt to tamper with the J&K’s citizenship rights would not be tolerated.
“Series of petitions filed by BJP, RSS activists before the Supreme Court was actually a move to change the demography of the State by allowing non-state residents to settle down here and change its Muslim majority character, an eyesore for communally minded outfits,” he said. JRL said that “no power on earth can cow Kashmiri’s into submission.”
“The initial sell out and constant compromise by the regional pro-India parties who are the collaborators with New Delhi have brought the situation to a point where the fate of disputed J&K is in jeopardy leaving people with the no option other than to hit the streets and agitate strongly to safeguard the whatever little exists,” the spokesperson said.
“People should brace themselves and be ready to launch an assertive campaign united with all on board. It’s an issue of our very existence,” he said.