Close down quarry units in forest areas: HC directs admin

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara to physically inspect the spots and close down the quarry units if found operational in the forest demarcated areas and produce the status report before the court by next hearing.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, while hearing Public Interest Litigation with regard to the closure and stopping of illegal stone quarrying in forest demarcated areas and on state land, directed DC Kupwara to visit on spot and find out whether any quarry unit is in operation and close down the same for violating pollution and other norms.
Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) submitted their compliance report with regard to the closure of quarry units.
As per the court order dated September 05, 2017, the SPCB constituted a committee vide order number 03 0f SPCB dated October 14, 2017.
The report submitted by the SPCB reads that the committee carried out the spot inspection to ascertain the ground position as directed by the court and the committee also submitted its report.
As per the report, almost four quarry units of Stone Crushers were found in Shanoo Langate in which three comprise of Hot Mix Plants and one comprise of Wet Mix Plants. Out of the four stone crusher units only one M/s Rash Builders was operational while Hot Mix Plants were non-operational.
The report states that all the remaining three stone crushers are under standing orders for closure from the Board and all the Hot Mix Plants need to enhance the green belt around the units.
It further states that the stone crusher of M/s Rash Builders, which was operational at the time of inspection, was found operational with pollution control devices and measures. However, deficiency of wind breaking wall and covering of screen chamber was found and on spot direction was issued for rectification of deficiencies.
In the fresh status report it has been reported by the SPCB that the stone crusher of M/s Rash Builders has rectified the deficiencies noticed during previous inspection. However, green belt needs to be enhanced, reads the compliance report.
Moreover, the compliance report submitted by SPCB states that stone crushers namely M/s Imperial Stone Crusher, G.K Stone Crusher and Fairdeal Stone Crusher were operational despite standing orders of closure from the Board and “none of the above units had adequate pollution control devices and measures in place.”
On the basis of response the Board has recommended that all the units in the area must get respective premises of their units demarcated and fenced to avoid any encroachment towards Mawar Nallah, no extraction of raw material from Mawar Nallah in 2km upstream and downstream shall be allowed and only manual extraction, if permitted by the concerned department beyond 2km’s upstream and downstream, shall be allowed and mechanical extraction through JPC etc needs to be totally prohibited besides concerned departments viz Irrigation and Flood Control, Geology and Mining and competent authority under J&K Water Resource (Regulation & Management) Act, should take conservation and rehabilitation measures for protection of Mawar Nallah, which may include protection of banks to avoid change of the course of the Mawar Nallah. “The Board shall carry out ambient air quality monitoring during April to June, 2019 when all the units are in operation and also monitor the water quality in 2km upstream and downstream of Mawar Nallah during that time when the Nallah is in full flow,” the report states. After going through the report submitted by the SPCB, the court remarked, “We need to protect our environment and illegal stone quarry will not be allowed at any cost.”