Clinical Biochemistry SKIMS observes Diabetes Week

Srinagar, Nov 13:
In line with the World Diabetes Day activities, the Department of Clinical Biochemistry SKIMS, Soura carried out week-long awareness activities (6th – 13th November) including free services of HbA1c and Lipid Profile to the public as a prelude to the event.
“The focus of this event was to aware people and those with risk factors of developing the disease about early detection, need for strict control after detection and awareness about other measures so that it does not complicate the way it is seen in a significant portion of our patients", said Prof. Syed Mudassar, head department of Clinical Biochemistry and organiser of the event.
The programme received a prompt and intense response as around 400 patients from far and wide turned up and were screened free of cost.
In around 8.35% of the patient with a genetic predisposition, diabetes was detected for the first time. Rest of the patients who were known diabetic got an opportunity to have an idea about their control over the disease and simultaneously the status of lipid profile.
These patients were given counselling to attend and follow the respective specialities in general and Department of Endocrinology in particular as per the status of the disease.
Director SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah has congratulated the department for the efforts and said that events of such kind are the need of the hour and shall go a long way for patients.
Mudassar, later thanked the administration, other departments and expressed her satisfaction on the widespread participation and response of the patients. She said they are planning similar programmes for other ailments in future.