Cleric arrested with Fukki in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaranulla:
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a cleric and recovered huge quantity of Fukki from him in Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A top police official from Baramulla said that during a naka checking at Pattan near Babatang, Pattan police recovered a bag full of Fukki from a cleric of a local masjid.
Police identified the accused as Mushtaq Ahmad Miya @ DC Molvi a resident of Miya Mohala Pattan. They said that more than 2 kilograms of fukki was recovered from the accused person.
The police official said that they recovered a bag full of Fukki from the said person which was probably meant to be distributed among the drug peddlers.
“During the Naka the said person ran away from the spot but was later on arrested by the police. His scooty bearing no JK05F 3004 and Fukki were also seized on the spot,” the police official said.
SHO Pattan Mir Saleem told Rising Kashmir that the accused was arrested after escaping from the naka point. He said that an FIR No 168 /2018 was registered under NDPS in police station Pattan.