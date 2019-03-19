Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

March 19, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 11 person including a cleric have been detained by government forces from different villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district during past 12 hours.

The clergy, Mohammad Amin Shah was detained from his Dangerpora house during a night raid, local residents said.

They said Shah delivers sermons on Friday at a mosque in Washbugh area of Pulwama.

Sources said that 10 youth were detained from different villages surrounding Kakapora during a nocturnal raid on Monday.

They said that the youth were detained for their involvement in stone pelting cases.