About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Clear the air, GCC tells Govt over prevailing situation; asks people to stay vigilant

 Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) on Saturday took note of the heightened concerns in public mind currently being expressed about the unprecedented deployment of paramilitary forces in the Valley, followed by an advisory from the State Government to all the yatries and tourists visiting the Kashmir valley, to cut short their stay and take all possible steps to leave the valley as soon as possible, in the light of ‘heightened perceptions of threat to their lives’.
Students of a national level educational institution have been evacuated, fuelling further speculations, the group comprising civil society members across communities and regions, including jurists, former civil servants academicians, journalists, businessmen and social activists said in a statement issued to KNS.
“Surprisingly, the advisory has been issued at time, when the holy Yatra, which has been peaceful so far, and without any mishaps, whatsoever, is about to end,” the GCC said.
The statement added that quite obviously, these developments have give rise to apprehensions in the people’s minds about the possibility of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which has become imminent, in the context of authoritative statements issued by the BJP leadership, demonizing the Kashmiris, as a whole.
“Irrespective of whether such concerns are well founded or not, these are reason enough to agitate the public mind. These apprehensions have risen to an alarming level, mostly through the social media. The State administration has taken an unduly long time in responding to such statements and terming these as baseless rumours. The central government is absolutely silent and is not clarifying the reasons for troop mobilization to reassure the public,” the statement added.
At a time when the Yatra is about to close, bringing in hopes of de-induction for the ensuing period, the additional unprecedented deployment, coupled with the advisory calling upon the yatris and the tourists to leave, appears to be paradoxical. The pilgrimage has remained undisturbed in the far more turbulent times in the nineties and during the hugely tumultuous agitations in recent years, it further reads.
“The response from the state government response, to say the least, is too little and too late,” GCC said.
In the circumstances, GCC demanded the State Government to be sensitive to the apprehensions of people and clear the air in this regard, and ensure an institutional arrangement for conveying authentic information, from time to time, to the people, to discourage rumour mongering.

 

Latest News

J&K Bank Q1 net dips 58% to Rs 21.8 cr

J&K Bank Q1 net dips 58% to Rs 21.8 cr

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Desist from any

Desist from any 'political adventurism': CPI(M) to GoI

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Aug 03 | Agencies
Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

Aug 03 | Mansoor Peer
KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

Aug 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

Aug 03 | Javid Sofi
GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

Aug 03 | Junaid Kathju
India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN

India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN's 'Children and ...

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

Aug 03 | Agencies
Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir

Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

Aug 03 | Agencies
No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Aug 03 | Javid Sofi
No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Aug 03 | Agencies
Maintain calm, don

Maintain calm, don't believe rumours: Governor on advisory to Amarnath ...

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Clear the air, GCC tells Govt over prevailing situation; asks people to stay vigilant

              

 Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) on Saturday took note of the heightened concerns in public mind currently being expressed about the unprecedented deployment of paramilitary forces in the Valley, followed by an advisory from the State Government to all the yatries and tourists visiting the Kashmir valley, to cut short their stay and take all possible steps to leave the valley as soon as possible, in the light of ‘heightened perceptions of threat to their lives’.
Students of a national level educational institution have been evacuated, fuelling further speculations, the group comprising civil society members across communities and regions, including jurists, former civil servants academicians, journalists, businessmen and social activists said in a statement issued to KNS.
“Surprisingly, the advisory has been issued at time, when the holy Yatra, which has been peaceful so far, and without any mishaps, whatsoever, is about to end,” the GCC said.
The statement added that quite obviously, these developments have give rise to apprehensions in the people’s minds about the possibility of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which has become imminent, in the context of authoritative statements issued by the BJP leadership, demonizing the Kashmiris, as a whole.
“Irrespective of whether such concerns are well founded or not, these are reason enough to agitate the public mind. These apprehensions have risen to an alarming level, mostly through the social media. The State administration has taken an unduly long time in responding to such statements and terming these as baseless rumours. The central government is absolutely silent and is not clarifying the reasons for troop mobilization to reassure the public,” the statement added.
At a time when the Yatra is about to close, bringing in hopes of de-induction for the ensuing period, the additional unprecedented deployment, coupled with the advisory calling upon the yatris and the tourists to leave, appears to be paradoxical. The pilgrimage has remained undisturbed in the far more turbulent times in the nineties and during the hugely tumultuous agitations in recent years, it further reads.
“The response from the state government response, to say the least, is too little and too late,” GCC said.
In the circumstances, GCC demanded the State Government to be sensitive to the apprehensions of people and clear the air in this regard, and ensure an institutional arrangement for conveying authentic information, from time to time, to the people, to discourage rumour mongering.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;