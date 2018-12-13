About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clear snow on B’pora-Gurez road immediately: Div Com to BEACON

Srinagar, December 12:

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Chief Engineer BEACON to deploy men and machinery on Bandipora-Gurez road to clear snow on the road and restore the connectivity immediately so that the people living in the area do not face any inconvenience.
The Divisional Commissioner asked Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to send daily report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office regarding the snow clearance work done by BEACON on the road and other roads maintained by it.

 

