Clear snow from lanes, by-lanes: Dy Mayor tells SMC employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran on Thursday directed SMC employees to clear snow from the roads, lanes and shrines in the entire city.
In a statement he said SMC had adequate men and machinery have been active for snow clearance operations in the city. He said SMC has established control rooms for the convenience of the general public.
Imran urged the employees to clear snow and water-logging accumulated from all major roads and lanes. He said special arrangements have been made by SMC on roads leading to hospitals, main markets in the city.
He directed for continued efforts and close coordination between all the line departments till the inclement weather prevails.
“I would like to thank the ex-commissioner Peerzada Hafeezulla for all his support, guidance and able administration and furthermore welcome new SMC Commissioner Tariq Ali to our team and family of SMC,” he said in a statement.
Imran said the new commissioner will be a good performer and be the best asset who can accomplish tasks on the fast track basis. “We are very pleased to welcome him and we look forward of working with him shoulder to shoulder to make Srinagar a dream and smart city,” he said.