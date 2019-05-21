Clear Jhelum embankments of encroachments: Div Com asks I&FC Dept

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Poloview street lights to get illuminated, Boulevard walkway repairs to be completed soon

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted city tour to inspect various developmental works including face lifting, street lights, drainage, beautification and macadamisation.

Divisional Commissioner visited Poloview, pedestrian bridge near GPO, site of KCCI building, TRC, Amar Singh College crossing, Boulevard and other areas. The Divisional Commissioner inspected various developmental works and stressed on the officials to ensure completion of all projects within the stipulated time. He also instructed officials to maintain the quality of works while executing the projects.

In Poloview and other areas, Divisional Commissioner called for repairing the defunct street lights and ensure illumination during night for the benefit of commuters. He also reviewed the functioning of drainage system at Poloview and Amar Singh College crossing. He instructed the officials to ensure removal of blockage of drains so that there is no accumulation of water in the areas during rains. Divisional Commissioner directed I&FC department to clear Jhelum embankments from encroachments and take steps to beautify both the banks. The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the macadamisation work undergoing at TRC and repair work of walkways and ramps at Boulevard. He called on officials to work with dedication so that both locals and tourists are benefited. He said that the work needs to be expedited so that the project is completed at the earliest.

He directed the DC to regularly monitor all the developmental works in the city and send a weekly report to Div Com office. He was accompanied by DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CE R&B, CE PDD, Additional commissioner SMC, Dy Director FCS&CA, SE UEED, SP Srinagar, members of KCCI and other officers.