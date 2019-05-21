About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Clear Jhelum embankments of encroachments: Div Com asks I&FC Dept

Poloview street lights to get illuminated, Boulevard walkway repairs to be completed soon 

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted city tour to inspect various developmental works including face lifting, street lights, drainage, beautification and macadamisation.
Divisional Commissioner visited Poloview, pedestrian bridge near GPO, site of KCCI building, TRC, Amar Singh College crossing, Boulevard and other areas. The Divisional Commissioner inspected various developmental works and stressed on the officials to ensure completion of all projects within the stipulated time. He also instructed officials to maintain the quality of works while executing the projects.
In Poloview and other areas, Divisional Commissioner called for repairing the defunct street lights and ensure illumination during night for the benefit of commuters. He also reviewed the functioning of drainage system at Poloview and Amar Singh College crossing. He instructed the officials to ensure removal of blockage of drains so that there is no accumulation of water in the areas during rains. Divisional Commissioner directed I&FC department to clear Jhelum embankments from encroachments and take steps to beautify both the banks. The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the macadamisation work undergoing at TRC and repair work of walkways and ramps at Boulevard. He called on officials to work with dedication so that both locals and tourists are benefited. He said that the work needs to be expedited so that the project is completed at the earliest.
He directed the DC to regularly monitor all the developmental works in the city and send a weekly report to Div Com office. He was accompanied by DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CE R&B, CE PDD, Additional commissioner SMC, Dy Director FCS&CA, SE UEED, SP Srinagar, members of KCCI and other officers.

Latest News

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies after cancer treatment

May 20 | PTI/AFP
86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20 | Agencies
Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20 | Agencies
Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

May 20 | Agencies
Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

May 20 | Agencies
5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

May 20 | Press Trust of India
32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora teacher

Bandipora teacher's death: Protests erupt, FSL team to examine body

May 20 | M T Rasool
It will be Iran

It will be Iran's official end if they attack us: Trump

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Clear Jhelum embankments of encroachments: Div Com asks I&FC Dept

Poloview street lights to get illuminated, Boulevard walkway repairs to be completed soon 

              

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted city tour to inspect various developmental works including face lifting, street lights, drainage, beautification and macadamisation.
Divisional Commissioner visited Poloview, pedestrian bridge near GPO, site of KCCI building, TRC, Amar Singh College crossing, Boulevard and other areas. The Divisional Commissioner inspected various developmental works and stressed on the officials to ensure completion of all projects within the stipulated time. He also instructed officials to maintain the quality of works while executing the projects.
In Poloview and other areas, Divisional Commissioner called for repairing the defunct street lights and ensure illumination during night for the benefit of commuters. He also reviewed the functioning of drainage system at Poloview and Amar Singh College crossing. He instructed the officials to ensure removal of blockage of drains so that there is no accumulation of water in the areas during rains. Divisional Commissioner directed I&FC department to clear Jhelum embankments from encroachments and take steps to beautify both the banks. The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the macadamisation work undergoing at TRC and repair work of walkways and ramps at Boulevard. He called on officials to work with dedication so that both locals and tourists are benefited. He said that the work needs to be expedited so that the project is completed at the earliest.
He directed the DC to regularly monitor all the developmental works in the city and send a weekly report to Div Com office. He was accompanied by DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CE R&B, CE PDD, Additional commissioner SMC, Dy Director FCS&CA, SE UEED, SP Srinagar, members of KCCI and other officers.

News From Rising Kashmir

;