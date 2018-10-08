Clear confusions in Mediclaim policy: EJAC

Urges Govt to make policy employee friendly
Srinagar:
President, Jammu and Kashmir, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Abdul Qayoom Wani on Sunday urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik to clear confusions caused due to the implementation of Mediclaim Insurance policy without taking stakeholders on board.
In a statement issued to press, Wani said that while going through the contents of the policy there are some serious lacunas and shortcomings in the policy. He added that the policy has been implemented in a hasty manner without deliberations with the stakeholders and representatives of the employees. Wani said that there is no doubt that implementation of Mediclaim Policy was a long pending demand of employees and the government has not implemented the scheme for the past three years to save the state share which has become cause of death for so many employees having financial constraints to go for treatment.
He said that employees are not against the Mediclaim Insurance policy but they want the policy must be employee friendly instead of company friendly. He said that it is unfortunate that medical allowance has been stopped when we were demanding hike in it for last so many years and government has clubbed it with the policy which is totally unacceptable to the employees of the state.
EJAC President said that before going to sign on the MoU with the concerned Company it was obligatory for the government to consult the stakeholders and representatives of the employees so that confusions could have been removed before implementation.
Qayoom Wani added that there is a dire need of medical Insurance Policy for employees in J&K but the policy must be employee friendly and in the interests of the common employees. He said that the leadership of EJAC is in close touch with the financial experts to identify the shortcomings and lacunas which are against the interests of the employees. President EJAC said that a high power delegation of EJAC will call on Advisor to Governor B B Viyas and Principle Secretary Finance Naveen Chowdhary with a memorandum for immediate redressal of shortcomings and lacunas in the policy. Wani urged upon Advisor B B Viyas and Naveen Chaudary who have always been employee friendly and have showed their serious concern to solve the pending issues of employees especially in implementation of 7th Pay Commission and other employee related issues, to consider the suggestions to make the policy employee friendly and to fulfill the basic need of the policy with respect to the employees of the state. Wani added that employees of the state will never accept the policy which will harm the interests of the employees.