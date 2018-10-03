Cleanliness key to physical well being, emancipated society: Advisor Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Reiterating the need for keeping the environs hygienic, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today said that cleanliness is an important facet for physical well-being, healthy environment and emancipated society.
Advisor was speaking at a function organized at Media Complex here to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The function was organized by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
Commissioner Secretary, Culture Mohammad Saleem Shishgar, Director, Director Information Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Muneer-ul-Islam, Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Aziz Hajni, Gyanpeeth award winner Kashmiri poet Rehman Rahi, writer Hasrat Gadda and other prominent artists and poets were present at the function.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor while emphasizing the virtues of cleanliness said Gandhi always saw cleanliness as an integral part for developing a healthy and a civilized society.
Ganai urged the gathering to carry forward the message of cleanliness, saying it has bearing on public and personal hygiene.
He urged the parents and teachers to inculcate the habit of maintaining good hygiene among the children at the young age so that the habit gets embedded into their personality.
Advisor said if habits like washing hands before meals, regular brushing of teeth, and bathing, are taught to children at tender age, it stays with them throughout their lives.
Advisor informed that since last one week many cleanliness related activities under national campaign 'Swachh Bharat mission' were carried out by various departments, especially the Department of Education, through seminars and workshops. Under the mission, Government intends to provide sanitation facilities to every family which include construction of toilets, solid and liquid waste disposal systems and providing of safe and adequate drinking water supply.
He said although J&K has good liquid waste disposal system, however, steps need to be taken for solid waste management. He said the Government is trying to figure out various scientific methodologies through which the problem could be tackled at an earliest.
Earlier, various famous poets including Gulshan Badrani, Parvez Manoos, Mansha Khakhi, Manjeet Singh, and Ruhee, recited their poetry to offer their respects to Gandhi.
Rehman Rahi also paid his respects to Gandhi by sharing his eloquent poem, tilted 'Gandhi Yani Hindustan.'
Broadcaster Abdal Mehjoor also recited one of the poems of Mehjoor written in the honor of Gandhi, which the speaker claimed has never been recited before the public.
On the occasion, an impressive skit, depicting the importance of maintaining cleanliness, was also performed by various artists.
Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages welcomed the guests while Director Information presented formal vote of thanks to the gathering.