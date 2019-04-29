Cleanliness drive under SVEEP held in Kargil

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A cleanliness drive with the theme Yul (Village) to Polling Station was organized at Panchayat Halqa Hardass and Sankoo in Kargil .under “Sweep under SVEEP” programme.

As per an official, the drive was organized by the District Election Officer (DEO), Kargil under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign

At Hardass the drive was attended by District Panchayat Officer Shabir Hussain, officials of Rural Development Department Kargil and the local volunteers from different villages.

Grongjuk and Hardrass Thang wards of the Gram Panchayat Hardass were covered under the drive during which the officials of Rural Development Department Kargil interacted with the villagers including children and made them aware of the importance of waste segregation at source for successful composting and recycling.

`The locals were also requested to encourage everyone to use separate dustbins for wet and dry waste before handing them over to waste disposal agencies.

Meanwhile, the participants also signed the Yul (Village) to Polling Booth signature campaign and resolved to cast their vote responsibly on May 6. They also expressed their resolve to keep every nook and corner from the village to the polling booth clean and to assure all sanitation facilities at the polling stations possible in their own capacity.

Speaking to the media, Members of Maktab-e-Ameeral Momineen Hardass Thang who participated in the event appreciated the initiative of DEO Kargil and said that they were looking forward to keep up the spirit of keeping one's surroundings clean.

At Sankoo the drive was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate Sankoo, Deputy District Election Officer, Kargil, Chairman Anjuman e Sahib Zaman Sankoo, district and sub divisional officers, PRI members, members of the Merchant Association, Taxi Union and a large number of officials from different departments and police personnel.

The drive was flagged off from SDM Office Sankoo and after passing through different locations in Sankoo town and adjoining areas culminated at the premises of Suru Valley Division (SVD).

To ensure effective coverage of Sankoo town and adjoining areas, sanitation activities were divided into three sectors during which around 300 employees including Asha Workers, PRI members and the volunteers of Anjuman e Sahib Zaman Sankoo enthusiastically carried out the cleanliness drive.

The speakers on the occasion including the SDM Sankoo, Deputy District Election Officer Kargil and the Chairman Anjuman e Sahib Zaman Sankoo spoke at length about the virtues of overall cleanliness besides the value of voting and participation of people in the elections, the official added.