Cleanliness drive, painting competitions held in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep:
A student’s awareness rally was organized by Sub Divisional Administration Thanamandi Rajouri here on Thursday under the ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign.
According to an official, organized under the overall supervision of District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad and District Panchayat Officer, Dr Abdul Khabir, the rally was flagged off by Sub Divisional Magistrate Thanamandi in which more than 200 participants carried the banners and placards inscribed with informative slogans for creating awareness among the general masses about sanitation measures.
The official added SDPO Thanamandi, Tehsildar Thanamndi, Block Development Officer Thanamandi and teaching and non-teaching faculty of colleges and schools also accompanied the rally.
Meanwhile, the zonal level painting competitions, to educate the common masses about the importance of cleanliness and to provide platform to the young talent, were also held in different schools of district under the Swachhata campaign.
A large number of students drawn from various zones participated in the painting competition and painted their thoughts on the paper.
Similarly, in order to clean the iconic and historic places, a cleanliness drive was under taken in the vicinity of Tatapani, kalakote, where apart from the volunteers, members of Self-Help Groups of UMEED participated . Several other cleanliness drives on the same line were also taken out in other areas of the district.
Pertinently, a district level painting competition and Mega Swachhata Mela to promote the talent and to spread the message of cleanliness is going to be organized on September26 at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri, the official added.