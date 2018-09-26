Cleanliness drive held at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
A cleanliness drive was jointly organized by Municipal Council and Rehri & Farhi Union, here at Adarsh Colony in Udhampur.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar launched the drive and highlighted the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and personal hygiene.
He appealed to all participants to keep their homes and surroundings clean and also motivate their nears and dears for the same. He appreciated the efforts made by Rehri & Farhi union in generating awareness among the common masses regarding the benefits of cleanliness.
He called upon various organizations and individuals belonging to different sections of society to take an active part for successful completion of this campaign.
Also present were Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhadeve, Assistant Commissioner Development, Noor Alam, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal,Tehsildar, Ved Parkash, Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal, , besides representative of Rehri & Farhi were present, the official added.