Cleanliness drive held at Pir ki Gali

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 02:
District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav on Tuesday organised a cleanliness drive at Pir ki Gali under Swachhata hi Sewa campaign 2018.
According to an official, students from HSS Surenkote, HSS Bafliaz and GDC Surenkote participated in the cleanliness drive. BDO's, DPO's of Surenkote and Bafliaz also participated besides other officials of allied departments.
The Cleanliness drive was organised to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150-birth anniversary. The students along with officials cleaned the area of Pir ki Gali by collecting rappers and garbage in bags. A total of 200 bags of garbage was collected and loaded in tractors, the official added.
While speaking on the occasion DDC said that everyone comes to Pir Ki Gali to enjoy but it's their duty to ensure its cleanliness also. He appreciated the work done by students and officials who participated in the drive.
The DDC appealed to the people that such cleanliness drives should also be organised regularly at other places in Poonch. He urged that Public has equal responsibility to clean their city and places around the city as Administration, said the official.