Cleanliness drive held at Hari Parbat Fort

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wildlife Conservation Fund in collaboration with JK Adventure Sports Club and Department of Forest initiated a cleaning drive - The Himalayan Cleanup - at Hari Parbat Hills on Sunday. The drive was supported by Earth Day Network - India in which about 20 volunteers including students and sports persons from different colleges participated.

Various types of non-biodegradable items including plastic waste were collected inside the Fort area and around the road passing through the forest.

About 50 kgs of waste was collected which was safely disposed off at the nearby dumping site.

During the cleanup drive, it was observed that the interior parts of the Fort are in dilapidated condition which needs immediate attention.

The members urged Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Department of Tourism and the defense establishment who are stationed there to maintain its upkeep and make it a tourist-friendly resort.

The participants said a joint intervention of all the concerned establishments can glorify the Fort interiors and will accelerate the tourism activity.