Cleanliness drive concludes at Baramulla

Two days special cleanliness drive concluded today at Government High School, Khawja Bagh Baramulla.

The drive organized by Municipal Corporation (MC) Baramulla in collaboration with District Administration was launched by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo on the bank of river Jhelum as part of nationwide campaign “Swachh Bharat Mission”.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of the drive and said that such events shall be organized at places of public importance. He said that such an ambitious mission conveys a pious message which should be followed in letter and spirit. Meanwhile, he stressed upon all stakeholders especially students to exercise such drives in their respective areas so that the goal of hygienic environment is achieved.

Deputy Commissioner also underlined the need of public cooperation and said that without active participation of people, the mission of sanitation cannot be achieved.

