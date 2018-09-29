Cleanliness Drive: A symbolism

The real unsung heroes is the teams of sweepers who their day early as the blackbird and stick to their routine
Suhail Hussain Deen
Sanjay Dutt cast as Munna Bhai gave a tight little sweet hug to the sweeper of the hospital in the movie, Munna Bhai MBBS in order to acknowledge the old man's role towards the cleanliness of the hospital.
How many of us brought this sweeper class to limelight in these days' drive of Swach Bharat Abhiyan sweeping predominantly the government setups across the country? To speak of myself rather than others, I failed miserably.
It is this class more than anyone else who deserves the focus and who have earned merit to pose for photo shoot and the appreciation and the tight hug of Munna Bhai, for all this long they're the ones who kept our toilets germ and stink free, our labs and surroundings clean, our class rooms and offices tidy. They keep the mill running. Don't they?
When I held the broom in one of such recent drives, it was never a Harry Potter's magical flying broom, of course not, which the series of my selfies tried quite hard to turn it out to be; it was, however, more a gesture meant to go with the flow and toe the line of my comrades, friends and the superiors, not to mention it melted my ego real quick during that three minute drive of nirvana.
Deep down I know the real unsung heroes at my workplace are NissarAhmeds, NazeerAhmeds, Hajiras, the team and teams of sweepers who will start tomorrow as early as the blackbird and stick to their routine which may appear however corporeal to our eyes is intrinsically spiritual nevertheless.
On the other hand, I will start my day without even noticing Nissar Ahmed, a cheerful young man who is responsible for the housekeeping chores in the office and who always greets me into my official den with a morning salutation and smile, which I respond with without shaking my hand with him, or exchanging a glace or a smile and pass him by unconcerned and indifferent of the godly job he is at.
It is men and women like him who should have been asked to turn up in the best possible outfits for the event and in the event they could not have afforded the same.
We should have facilitated the best costume to make them feel important and make them appear in the best colour and must have awarded them an appreciation, admiration or an acknowledgment for their impeccable consistency in providing us the ambiance we relish to be and hang around in and whose service made it possible for us to work and function smoothly.
They say, “Cleanliness is next to godliness.” What about these beaten-up souls and dark wrinkled hands that mop our tables, sweep our alleys, and dust our office rooms?
What and who are they then? If not angel-like, they definitely are apostle-like spirits hovering all around to stand us in good stead.
We’ve miserably failed Nissar Ahmed and the thousands of his like spread all across the government departments who are working without getting noticed and who have been dreaming of the regularization of their services.
Did I do anything today to appreciate Nissar Ahmed's work? No, I didn't. Instead I turned out to be nasty by yelling at him and at his work, when it was his day in all intents and purposes meant to make him feel proud.
I ripped him off his character and stole his show when in the real sense it is he who is the wizard, Harry Potter while I ended up as the wretched one pretending to play his role.
Munna Bhai, in no way is a pleased man with today’s symbolism.
