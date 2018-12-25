Cleaning water bodies

Major water bodies in Kashmir including the two lakes, Dal and Wular, have been polluted due to the flow of garbage and untreated sewerage into them. Those who live around these lakes have spoiled their beauty and are responsible for increased pollution of the lake. But more than the people, it is the government which has to take the onus for the deteriorating condition of the two major lakes and other streams in Kashmir. The government agencies including the Municipal Committees have failed to prevent the people from turning the water bodies into dumping sites. However more condemnable is the approach by some departments which have contributed to the pollution of the lakes by raising the structures illegally in prohibited areas. A report in this regard was also filed in the High Court which had noted that government departments were also responsible for the increasing pollution in these lakes. In case of Wular the vehicles of the Wullar Conservation Management Authority (WUCMA) were said to be used to dump the waste into the lake and thereby polluting its water. A report filed before the High Court had also noted that untreated sewage finds its way into the Dal and Nageen lakes as the treatment plants are incomplete or non functional. Few sewage treatment plants are not enough to prevent the water bodies from turning into cesspools. Anchar lake is a glaring example of the muddy affairs that has infected the government for years and perhaps decades. Drain water making its way to another major water body, Jhelum, all along its length is also not out of sight. In this backdrop, recent study by SKUAST that 30 percent of the sewage water in Srinagar is used to irrigate land doesn’t make much sense. It will be a welcome step if the waste water is utilized in any productive way, but one doesn’t see the change in the water bodies of Kashmir whose conditions are becoming worse. The rampant misuse of the building permission norms and lack of action by the government pose threat to the water bodies of Kashmir. It is unfortunate that the government has to take help from Army to clean the Dal. And as government claims, Rs 759 crores have been spent on the conservation of Dal Lake in the last 16 years. Whether there is a visible change in the lake or for that matter in other water bodies, is debatable and the real picture cannot be painted with words.