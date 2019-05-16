Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir parts today

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The authorities have ordered suspension of classwork in all higher secondary schools and colleges in Srinagar city on Thursday.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, authorities have also ordered closure of colleges and schools in other parts of Valley.

The educational institutions where class work will remain suspended include Government Degree College Ganderbal, Government Degree College Boys, Woman Kupwara, Government Degree College Boys Handwara, Sogam, Government Higher Secondary School Boys and Girls Handwara, Government Higher Secondary School Boys Langate and Kupwara, Government Degree College Boys and Woman Baramulla, Government Higher Secondary School Boys and Girls Baramulla, Government Degree College Sopore, Government Higher Secondary School Boys and Girls Sopore and in Government Higher Secondary School Khoie, Dangerpora.

An official said that the precautionary measures were being taken to maintain law and order.

The measures were being taken to prevent violent protests over the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bandipora district. (With GNS inputs)