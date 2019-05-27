About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 27, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

 Class work to remain suspended in several districts today

KU to hold class work, examinations as per schedule

In view of law and order situation, class work of education institutes will remain suspended in various districts of Kashmir—while as the authorities at University of Kashmir has decided to function normally.
In the aftermath of killing of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) Chief Zakir Rashid Bhat, officials at south Kashmir’s Pulwama district administration said that the class work will remain suspended on Monday as precautionary measures.
Baramulla district administration has also decided to suspend the class work in many areas.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “Class work in Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools of town Baramulla, Sopore and Pattan will remain suspended on Monday.”
Similarly, the Kupwara district administration said that all higher secondary schools and colleges will remain closed in the district tomorrow.
“In view of the law and order situation in the valley, all Degree Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools shall remain closed in district Kupwara on Monday (27th May),” said an official.
DC Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan said, “The class work will remain suspended in Ganderbal degree colleges, three Higher Secondary Schools (HSS’s) of the main town and two HSS’s in Kangan Zone.”
Meanwhile, KU has decided to function normally but postponed some exams scheduled on Monday.
KU Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir said, “All the examinations scheduled for Monday will be held as per schedule and the class work will also function normally.”
He said, “We have only postponed the examination of B.ed paper which was scheduled on Monday.”
The authorities at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora said that they have not decided yet whether the class work will remain suspended or functional on Monday. Anantnag district administration also said that they are yet to decide about the suspension of class work in their respective districts.
The district administrator Pulwama has decided to all the schools and colleges in the district on Monday. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid law and order situations.
An official said that all higher secondary schools and colleges will remain closed in Kupwara district. Class work will also remain suspended in degree colleges and four higher secondary schools-two in Bandipora and one each in Sumbal and Hajin area of Bandipora district.
The classwork will also remain suspended higher secondary schools and degree colleges of Srinagar district. The class work will remain suspended in degree colleges and higher secondary schools of Anantnag and Bijbehara town on Monday. The classwork will remain suspended in all degree colleges and higher secondary school Nehama of Kulgam district.
The classwork will also remain suspended in degree colleges and higher secondary schools of Budgam district.

 

