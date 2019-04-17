Class work to remain suspended in Budgam today

April 17, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

167 schools closed in Ganderbal

Ahead of parliamentary polls in Srinagar constituency on Thursday, authorities have suspended class work in all educational institutions of Budgam tomorrow while 167 schools designated as polling stations in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have been closed.

Voting for Srinagar parliament constituency, which is spread over three central Kashmir districts of Budgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal, would be held on April 18.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam Fatima Bano told Rising Kashmir that forces have occupied 64 schools in the district on April 15.

“All schools in the district will remain closed till April 18,” she said.

Fatima said in view of Lok Sabha elections, all government and private schools would remain closed in Budgam district on Wednesday and Thursday.

She said about 450 schools in the district have been designated as polling stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal Nahida Nilofar said 167 schools designated as polling station in the district would remain closed till April 18.

“However, other schools will remain open on Wednesday and function normally,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said no order has yet been issued for closure of all schools in Srinagar.

When asked whether schools designated as polling stations in Srinagar would remain open on Wednesday, he said, “Most of the polling parties reach the polling stations in evening. There is no requirement of closing the schools. Even where polling parties reach school before evening, they can wait till evening to set up the polling station.”

Earlier on Sunday, Choudhary had said only those educational institutes would remain closed, which have been designated as polling stations.