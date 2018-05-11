About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

May 11, 2018


Class work to remain suspended at GDC Magam tomorrow

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In view of the Service Selection Board examination, the District Administration Budgam has informed that class work at Govt Degree College Magam shall remain suspended on Saturday (May-12, 2018).

SSB is conducting written examination for the post of Assistant Storekeeper-cum-Clerk at various examination centers on Saturday.

In this regard official spokesperson of District Administration Budgam said that the class work at DGC Magam will remain suspended on the day for the smooth conduct of examination. 

 

 

