Class work suspended in KU, colleges, HSSs today

Srinagar, Oct 18:

 Class work would remain suspended in the University of Kashmir, all colleges and higher secondary schools of Srinagar district on Friday as the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for protests after Friday prayers against the “killings and repression”.
The decision has been taken as a “precautionary measure” to avoid law and order situation in the district in view of protests called by the JRL, official sources said.
Class work at the University of Kashmir main campus Hazratbal and Zakura campus shall remain suspended on October 19, 2018 on Friday, a statement of KU issued here said.

