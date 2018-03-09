Class work remains suspended in all educational institutions in Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Class work remained suspended in all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as a precautionary measure in Kashmir valley.
Meanwhile, all examinations scheduled to be held on Friday have also been postponed, though there was no strike call
Kashmir University (KU) has also postponed its examinations, which were to be held on Friday, though examinations in the Islamic University of Sciences and Technology (IUST) will be held as per schedule.
The authorities had announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till Friday as a precautionary measure in central and north Kashmir. However, the educational institutions will reopen on Monday in south Kashmir, where two militants and four civilians were killed by security forces in Shopian on Sunday evening.
All government and private educational institutions remained closed for the fifth day on Friday in the valley, including in Srinagar since Monday, when schools up to middle classes were to reopen for the first time after winter vacation. The High and High Secondary institutions, which reopened last month, also remained closed on Friday.
