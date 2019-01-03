Class-IV recruitments to be done through JKSSB

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 2:
The government Wednesday announced that henceforth recruitment to Class-IV posts in all the Departments shall be done through the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to ensure utmost transparency in these recruitments.
“By virtue of amendments carried out in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010 and the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment Rules, 2010,the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) has been notified as recruitment agency for Class-IV posts borne on the establishment of any Department or service of the Government or any Government company, organization and body substantially owned or controlled by the State,” said a circular issued by the General Administration Department.
It said in terms of the State Administrative Council Decision No: 31/05/2018 dated: 17.07.2018 and vide: SRO-404 of 2018dated: 15.09.2018, interview for the Class-IV posts has been dispensed with and the Departments are required to refer the Class-IV vacancies to the General Administration Department (GAD) for consolidation and further reference to JKSSB.
“The Administrative Secretaries were asked to refer the Class-IV posts to the GAD in the meeting of the Committee of Secretaries held on 24.12.2018.It is again impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to ensure submission of indents for filling up of the Class-IV posts available in their Departments under State/Divisional/District levels separately along with other details like roster points to the GAD for consolidation and further referral to the SSB by or before 31.01.2019,” the circular said.
The Governor’s Administration is also mulling to put in place an institutionalized mechanism for making recruitments in the PSUs and Autonomous Bodies in the State to ensure transparency in such recruitments.