Class IV employees accuse DSEK of delaying formal issuance of promotional list

A delegation of class IV employees from Baramulla and Budgam districts on Tuesday accused Directorate of School education (DSEK) for ‘deliberately delaying’ formal issuance of promotional list.
The employees said that they qualified type test exam conducted by Directorate of School Education (DSEK) two months prior and are still waiting for promotional orders.
While expressing resentment over the delay in a promotional list, the aspirants said that DSEK is playing with their career and accused them of favoring blue-eyed candidates over them.
They said that DSEK is deliberately delaying the issuance of formal promotion orders on the pretext that until type test of all the districts is conducted, till then the promotion orders would not be issued.
They said that DSEK in brazen violation of SRO 308 of 2008, has referred all vacancies of Junior Asstistant to SSRB whereas, the Directorate had to keep 25% posts reserved for promotion quota.
They said Director in his last order said that all teaching staff which has been assigned the job of non-teaching in schools, will be relieved off their duties and have to attend schools for teaching purpose.
The group accused that DSEK is deliberately ignoring the merit of e qualified Class IV employees and pushing these employees to the wall.
Mehraj Ahmad an aspirant who has qualified the type test said that “why should the other districts suffer who have passed the type test two months ago, as the Junior Assistant post is district cadre post.”
However, Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo told Rising Kashmir that the results will be declared after the department will finish the type test in all districts of the valley.
