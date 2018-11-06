Class 11th students protest against BOSE, complain of ‘out of syllabus’ Physics papers

Didn’t receive any complaint: Chairperson BOSE
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 05:
The students of class 11th on Monday staged a protest against the Board of School Education (BOSE), alleging authorities of putting their career at risk.
The Class 11th students from Amira Kadal Higher Secondary assembled here at Press enclave and raised slogans like ‘we want justice’.
The students complained that the physics question paper set by the BOSE authorities was ‘out of syllabus’. “The BOSE authorities are putting our career at risk. It was a deliberate attempt to play with the career of students,” they said.
The students rued the ‘flawed exam system’ adopted by the authorities, saying that the present system has marred the sanctity of examination.
They said that such issues have taken place in the past as well but nobody is paying heed to the students, thus continuing to set question papers ‘out of syllabus’.
Most of the questions on physics papers were out of syllabus, students said, adding that the authorities must look into the matter and fulfil the genuine demands of students at an earliest.
The students also complained of poor arrangement including lighting and heating facilities during the examinations for the students, saying that they are facing immense hardships during examinations.
BOSE chairperson Veena Pandita while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), said that they didn’t receive any such complaint from the class 11th students.
However, she said that they had received ‘out of syllabus’ complaint from class 12th students in physics subject. “We have constituted a committee to examine the facts,” she added. (KNS)