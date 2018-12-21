Class 11 examination paper on CBSE pattern now: BOSE

SRINAGAR:
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (BOSE) has decided to change pattern of question papers for Class 11th on the analogy of CBSE for the annual (Regular) Examination October-November, 2019.
In a notification, Board has informed that for all the candidates of Higher Secondary Examination Part-1st (Class 11th) for the academic session 2018-19 of Kashmir Division, Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division including Leh and Kargil Districts and academic session 2019-20, the pattern/design of question papers has been modified and the new question papers shall be now framed on the analogy of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Annual (Regular) examination scheduled in October-November, 2019. The model question papers are available on the Board website: www.jkbose.ac.in.
The examination of re-appear/failure candidates on the old pattern of question papers will be held for only one year in two (02) exams after declaration of Annual (Regular) 2018 results, in case of Kashmir Division/ Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division and Annual (regular) results 2019 in case of Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division. Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo has said that this was the demand of the students that CBSE pattern should be implemented in case of BOSE exams also. He said that students of the state have to compete in National level exams and in this regard the change of pattern will help our students to compete in various National level competitive exams.