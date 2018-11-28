Clashes near gunfight site in Budgam, youth injured

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Clashes erupted between youth and government forces near gunfight site at Kuthpora in Chatergam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district Wednesday morning.
Reports said that the youths hit on roads and threw stone government forces who retaliated by firing tear pellets and tear smoke shells.
A civilian has reportedly suffered pellet injury in his eye and was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.
Earlier, two militants were killed and three Army men injured in the gunfight in Kathpora village.
Meanwhile, authorities have also have suspended mobile internet services in the district to prevent spiralling of tensions.