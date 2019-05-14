About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Clashes in Srinagar as students protest against Sumbal rape

Clashes erupted between students of Amar Singh (AS) College and government forces in Srinagar on Tuesday after a peaceful protest against the rape of a minor turned violent.

Eyewitnesses said the students of AS College were protesting inside the college premises, however, some of the students took to streets and clashed with forces.

“Forces fired teargas smoke shells to disperse the protesting students who were throwing stones,” he said.

Meanwhile, the students of Womens College MA Road Srinagar also staged a protest demonstration in the campus, and later moved outside the college premises chanting slogans and demanding justice for the victim.

Students of Kashmir Law College Nowshera Srinagar also took out a protest rally, demanding immediate and stern punishment to the accused involved in the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Bandipora district.

