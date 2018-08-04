Clashes in native village of fifth slain militant

Shafat MirAnantnag
Clashes erupt in the native village of Arif Ahmed Mir, a slain militant, who is believed to be the fifth militant killed by government forces in Shopian gunfight today.
Arif, a resident of Yannar village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit on 28th July this year.
As the word about his killing spread in his native village, thousands of men, women and youth hit the roads triggering clashes with the government forces.
As per officials at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sallar, 15 locals have been brought in with pellet injuries.
As per local sources, army's RR unit men snatched away identity cards of several local youth and attendants of patients at SDH Sallar.
Clashes were going on when this report was filed.
