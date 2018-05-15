Clashes in IUST, students along with VC held up in campus till evening

Shafat MirAwantipora (Pulwama):
Clashes erupted in Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) after forces lobbed several tear gas shells to break the protesting students who held a demonstration inside the campus over the arrest of an engineering student from his home last Thursday.
The protesting students demanded immediate release of the student, who has been identified as Tasaduk Rashid Bhat, who is pursuing B tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from this varsity.
Earlier in the morning, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir Police stopped a bus of IUST at Pampore and checked the identity cards of several students.
Students informed Rising Kashmir that the bus, which was coming from Srinagar towards Awantipora, was intercepted at Pampore by the SOG personnel.
“As we were heading towards University, our bus, number 35, was signaled to stop at Pampore and the SOG personnel came inside our bus and started checking the identity cards of several students. The SOG men noted down personal details of several male students and asked them to provide the details of parents also,” one of the students told Rising Kashmir.
“Recently one of IUST students was picked up by police from his home along with his father and charges of stone-throwing have been leveled against them. The other students also fear that police may book them as well,” another student told Rising Kashmir.
The arrest of an engineering student from Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora had last week triggered protests in the varsity as students were demanding immediate release of the student.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that Tasaduk was detained along with his father, Abdul Rashid Bhat from their residence at Herpora, Kharmode at Awantiporaon Thursday night.
On Monday again, the students clashed with forces which went on till evening, leading to a ‘hostage’ crisis like situation. Hundreds of students and the faculty members were trapped inside the buses for more than two hours as the protesting students refused to leave from the spot as the police had promised Tasaduk’s release by afternoon.
“The VC had promised that Tasaduk will be released by 4 pm but instead more students were picked up by police today. We won’t stop protesting until all the students are released now,” said a protesting student.
PRO IUST, Aijaz Qureshi said, “We are caught up inside the campus in buses and want to leave but some students who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and have blocked the road, not letting us leave. We do not know whether all these boys who have blocked the road are our students or not, they may be the local youth also as the detained student is from the vicinity. We are carefully tackling the situation to avoid any untoward incident”
Police however denied that they had stopped and frisked any university bus in the morning.
SSP Awantipora Zahid Malik told Rising Kashmir that, “We did not stop any university bus. It is untrue.”
SSP said one of the students of the university is in our custody since last couple of days and the students had even protested inside the campus on last Saturday for the release of this student.
He said that the students are now creating an atmosphere that they are being harassed by the police and there is no chance that any designated school or university bus will be stopped by the police.
“I have just spoken to the Vice Chancellor of this university regarding this issue,” SSP toldRising Kashmir.
He said that the father-son duo has been detained for harboring militants and we are considering releasing the son, who is a student as we do not want to spoil the career of any student.
SSP said that the militants were putting up at the house of Bhat, from where they fired upon the police party, which could have resulted into the death of anyone.
“We had not promised the arrested student’s release today. We had asked the students to behave but they did not do so all through the day and we are not releasing him today now. We won’t release him on the demands of the students. The university administration has not taken a strict action against the troublemakers, which they could. This whole thing is dallying between the administration and the police. We also understand what is going on and we will take appropriate action in the coming days. It is the wish of the VC and the staff if they want to leave the university or stay there overnight. When will be asking to intervene we will do so,” said SSP Awantipora, Zahid Malik.
The students, VC and the staff were still trapped inside the campus till this report was filed.