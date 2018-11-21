About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes in Gujarat’s Matar town after VHP activists object hoisting of flag by Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Press Trust of India

Ahmedabad

Clashes erupted between two communities after VHP activists objected to some members of the Muslim community who were trying to plant a religious flag in Matar town, a police official said.

Four persons were injured and some shops and vehicles were set on fire during the clashes, police said on Wednesday.

Right-wing Hindu organization VHP called for a bandh in the town Wednesday.

"Personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in the village," police official said.

An FIR has been lodged at Matar police station against at least 200 persons, the official said, adding that around 12 persons have been named as accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting and attempt to murder.

