Clashes erupt post-Friday prayers in Sopore

May 24, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Massive clashes broke out between youth and government forces post-Friday prayers in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Eyewitness said that soon after congregational Friday prayers concluded, amid rains hundreds of youth took to streets in parts of Sopore and protested against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa.

They said the protesters hurled stones on government forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse them.

The clashes were going on till last reports.

Additional contingents of forces have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order in the area.

(Representational picture)