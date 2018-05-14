About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes erupt outside IUST

Published at May 14, 2018 06:33 PM 0Comment(s)1080views


Shaffat Hussain

Awantipora

Hundreds of students have been trapped inside Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) campus in Awantipora as intense stone pelting is going-on in the vicinity.

PRO IUST told Rising Kashmir that: “All the officials and students are sitting inside buses and intending to leave but some students have blocked the road and not letting us move ahead.

“We do not know whether they are our students or boys from the locality as the arrested youth hails from the vicinity.”

Earlier in the afternoon, clashes had erupted between police and protesting students over the arrest of an engineering student from his home along with his father.

The students, today morning, boycotted classes and assembled inside the campus premises raising pro-freedom slogans.

Soon the police reached on the spot and fired several tear gas shells inside the campus triggering clashes which went on till late afternoon.

 

