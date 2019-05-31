Clashes erupt near Tral encounter site

May 31, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Intense clashes erupted on Friday between government forces and protesters in Midoora area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district near the site of encounter.



Local said that after the eruption of the gunfight, scores of youth took to streets in Midoora, Nanar and Batagund village and started pelting stones on government forces to disrupt the anti militancy operation to help the militants escape.

The forces personnel resorted to heavy teargas shells and pellet firing to disperse the stone-pelting youth.

Clashes were going on when report last came in.

[Representational Pic]