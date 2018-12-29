Clashes erupt near Pulwama gunfight site against militant killings

Javid SofiPulwama
Clashes erupted between youth and forces near a gunfight site at Hajin Payeen area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district following the killing of four militants.
Reports said people hit streets and started pelting stones on forces deployment after the killing of four militants in the gunfight.
The forces, reports said, fired tear smoke shells and pellet firing to disperse the protesters. Clashes were going in when this report was filed.
Earlier, according to reports, four militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with forces at Hajin Payeen.
