Clashes erupt near gunfight site in Shopian village

May 31, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces near a gunfight site in Sugan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that groups of youth rushed towards the site of the gunfight, which erupted between militants and government forces in orchards surrounding Sugan village in the wee hours of Friday.

The youth threw stones on government forces to disrupt the anti-militancy operation. However, the forces retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets to disperse the youth.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)