Clashes erupt near gunfight site in Shopian village

March 22, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces near a gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

Local residents said that clashes erupted at Ratnipora which is one kilometer away from Gadapora, the site of encounter.

They said youth pelted stones on government forces who retaliated with firing teargas smoke shells and pellets.

According to sources two militants are believed to have been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Gadapora.

A police official said that they have reports about killing of two militants.

"But, so far no dead body was retrieved from the site of gunfight," he said, adding that militants hiding in two nearby residential houses engage forces in firefight which was going till last reports came in.

(Representational picture)