Clashes erupt near gunfight site in Pulwama village

June 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces near a gunfight site in Panjran area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Locals said that scores of youth hit the streets and pelted stones on government forces near the gunfight site.

The forces retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets, triggering clashes, they said.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Panjran area following a cordon and search operation.

The clashes were on till last reports came in.

(Representional picture)