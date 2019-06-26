Clashes erupt in Tral town

June 26, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces in Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The clashes erupted following a gunfight between militants and governmnet forces in forest area of Khalil in Tral eary morning.

Local said that some youth pelted stones on government forces near bus stand in the town after news about the gunfight spread in the area.

The government forces retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets to disperse the stone pelting youth, they said.

The clashes were on when last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)